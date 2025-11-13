Solayer SOL (SSOL) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Solayer SOL has a total market cap of $116.98 million and approximately $197.87 thousand worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solayer SOL token can currently be bought for $174.85 or 0.00169825 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solayer SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 254,187 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 254,215.43563355. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 174.15648069 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182,526.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solayer SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solayer SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solayer SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.