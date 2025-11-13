SOLVE Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $131.31 thousand and $58.16 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

