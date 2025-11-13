Omni Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $26.87 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Omni Network has a total market cap of $26.87 million and approximately $116.09 thousand worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. One Omni Network token can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 13,355,933 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 13,355,933.43 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 2.03927548 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $128,362.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

