Music Stocks To Watch Now – November 12th

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, NetEase, and Innovative Eyewear are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Music stocks” refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is in the music ecosystem—such as record labels, streaming platforms, music publishers and rights managers, concert promoters, instrument manufacturers, and music-technology firms. Investors in music stocks typically evaluate revenue streams like streaming subscriptions, licensing and sync fees, live-event and merchandise income, and intellectual-property value, while considering industry-specific risks such as changing consumer tastes, copyright and licensing shifts, and revenue cyclicality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Innovative Eyewear (LUCY)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

