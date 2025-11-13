Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Graco Q2 Earnings

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

GGG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

GGG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.54. 256,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. Graco has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Graco by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

