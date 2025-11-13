UBS Group Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $27.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOG. Zacks Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

HOG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 429,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 209.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

