Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at UBS Group

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.83.

Shares of BR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.78. The stock had a trading volume of 146,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,748. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $212.33 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,254,000 after acquiring an additional 946,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,513,000 after purchasing an additional 883,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,228.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 700,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,846,000 after buying an additional 679,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,199,000 after acquiring an additional 438,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

