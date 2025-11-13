Euro Coin (EUROC) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $298.74 million and $87.91 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 257,209,498 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Euro Coin (EURC) is a fully-backed stablecoin created by Circle to maintain a 1:1 peg with the euro. It is widely used for cross-border payments and DeFi applications, enabling instant, efficient transactions in multiple blockchain ecosystems. Launched in June 2022, it follows a robust reserve model for transparency and trust.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

