Zacks Research Predicts ProPetro’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.25 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,234. ProPetro has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $11.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.07.

In other ProPetro news, Director G Larry Lawrence sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $388,408.04. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 6,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $73,586.24. Following the sale, the director owned 45,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,108.56. This trade represents a 13.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 164,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

