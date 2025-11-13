DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AOS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3,125.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 44,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 143.7% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

