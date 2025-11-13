Noble Financial Forecasts Beachbody FY2027 Earnings

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:BODI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beachbody in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beachbody’s current full-year earnings is ($8.16) per share.

BODI has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Beachbody from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ BODI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 100,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,786. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 78.72% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. Beachbody has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beachbody

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beachbody stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:BODI – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,466 shares during the quarter. Beachbody makes up 1.1% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Beachbody worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

