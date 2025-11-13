UBS Group Raises Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Price Target to $24.00

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

CTRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centuri from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Centuri Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Centuri stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,245. Centuri has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Centuri had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $848.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Centuri has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centuri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centuri by 126.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,059,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,955 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth $49,416,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,165,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,725,000. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Centuri by 1,394.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 1,353,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after buying an additional 1,262,867 shares in the last quarter.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

