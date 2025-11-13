Stephens Upgrades Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) to Overweight

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Evolent Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research raised Evolent Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 2,277,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Evolent Health has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $516.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 978,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 128,489 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 56,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

