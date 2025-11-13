Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.83.

KMT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.82. 185,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. Kennametal has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $29.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $497.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%.Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 350.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 80.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kennametal by 116.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

