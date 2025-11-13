Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Carvana Q1 Earnings

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.16.

Carvana Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:CVNA traded down $9.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.71. The company had a trading volume of 688,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,745. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.50. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,405,520. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.57, for a total value of $3,245,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,098,674.89. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 436,452 shares of company stock worth $158,184,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 8,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

