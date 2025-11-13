United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,046 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $244.90 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $257.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.44. The stock has a market cap of $274.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.39.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

