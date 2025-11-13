Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.00.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5%

Home Depot stock opened at $372.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $371.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

