Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 36,842.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,991 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,723.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,788,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,297,000 after acquiring an additional 712,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,951,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.59.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,047.06. This represents a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 448,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,457,335.17. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,846 shares of company stock worth $38,241,493. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $573.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $596.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

