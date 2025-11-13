Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.0% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 700,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,078,000 after purchasing an additional 173,886 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 250.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 198,096 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $270.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $88.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

