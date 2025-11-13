MV Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 108,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $873,578.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $274.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $257.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.