GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Down 0.7%

GGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 459,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,929. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 166.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

