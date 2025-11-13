GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

