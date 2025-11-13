GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
GNT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
