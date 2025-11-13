Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 182.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 334.9%.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
NYSE:ORC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.33. 1,389,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.57. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orchid Island Capital presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORC
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orchid Island Capital
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- AMD to $300 Looks Easy—Here’s Why $500 Could Be Next
- What does consumer price index measure?
- $5B+ in Buybacks: What DraftKings, AppLovin, and Altria Are Telling You
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.