Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 182.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 334.9%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

NYSE:ORC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.33. 1,389,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.57. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orchid Island Capital presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORC

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.