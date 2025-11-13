The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
NYSE:GUT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 118,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $6.20.
