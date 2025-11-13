The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GUT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 118,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

