Oleg Vornik Sells 14,806,833 Shares of DroneShield (ASX:DRO) Stock

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO – Get Free Report) insider Oleg Vornik sold 14,806,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.34, for a total transaction of A$49,469,629.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $545.07 million, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.12.

DroneShield Limited engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security in Australia and the United States. It offers DroneGun Tactical, a portable rifle shape drone disruptor, causing the drone to safely land, or fly back to the starting point; DroneGun Mk4, a rugged handheld counter-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) effector; DroneGun Mk3, a pistol shaped compact drone disruptor; RfPatrol Mk2, a wearable AI-enabled multi-mission detection tool; DroneSentry-X, a cross-vehicle compatible automated 360° detect and defeat device; and DroneSentry-X Mk2 is a software-defined detection and adaptive disruption system.

