EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Purchased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 68.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 83,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 191.3% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 9,079 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 106,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.72.

EOG stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.77. 292,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,376. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

