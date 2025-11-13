Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Here’s Why

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. Approximately 1,001,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,066,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Up 13.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £296,823.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Trafalgar Property Group alerts:

Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trafalgar Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trafalgar Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.