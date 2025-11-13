Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading 14.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 180,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 91,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kane Biotech Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

