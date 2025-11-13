kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Trading Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) were down 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 290,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 98,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.
Separately, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, kneat.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.00.
kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.
