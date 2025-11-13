AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.52 and last traded at $134.3850, with a volume of 260217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

