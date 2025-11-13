Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 2594528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 428.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,027.01. This represents a 34.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $304,128.00. Following the sale, the director owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,525.92. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 195,707 shares of company stock worth $3,183,904 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 544,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

