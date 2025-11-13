Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $17.53. Aviva shares last traded at $17.6880, with a volume of 15,997 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVVIY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Aviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aviva Stock Performance

About Aviva

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

