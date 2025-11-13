Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $17.53. Aviva shares last traded at $17.6880, with a volume of 15,997 shares.
AVVIY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Aviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
