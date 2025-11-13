Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.8340, with a volume of 202046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Voyager Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Voyager Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies Stock Down 6.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Voyager Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,344,000 after purchasing an additional 256,499 shares during the last quarter.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.