Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.70, but opened at $67.49. Jardine Matheson shares last traded at $66.14, with a volume of 11,892 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie raised Jardine Matheson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jardine Matheson currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JMHLY

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 2.7%

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%.

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Free Report)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.