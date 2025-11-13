Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $385.83 and last traded at $386.1480, with a volume of 263755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $391.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $447.70 and its 200 day moving average is $435.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,728 shares of company stock valued at $78,523,945. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,292,310,000 after purchasing an additional 490,354 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 48,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 34.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 110,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 687,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,545,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,274,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

