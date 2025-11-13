YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.0250, with a volume of 1187204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.1743 dividend. This is a boost from YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 7,193.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.
