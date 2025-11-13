SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 33.37%.The company had revenue of $164.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.98 million.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.93.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.1121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 693.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.93%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

