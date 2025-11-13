OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 23.96%.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 3.3%

OTCMKTS:OTCM traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.00. 2,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65.

OTC Markets Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 143.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

