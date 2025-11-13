WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 891 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.57. 347,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,419. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

