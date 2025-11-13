Critical Comparison: SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) vs. Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) and Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Genesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Genesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SuperGroup and Genesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperGroup 0 0 0 0 0.00 Genesco 1 3 0 1 2.20

Earnings & Valuation

Genesco has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.27%. Given Genesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genesco is more favorable than SuperGroup.

This table compares SuperGroup and Genesco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperGroup $655.98 million 0.01 -$177.94 million N/A N/A Genesco $2.36 billion 0.15 -$18.89 million ($2.44) -13.40

Genesco has higher revenue and earnings than SuperGroup.

Profitability

This table compares SuperGroup and Genesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperGroup N/A N/A N/A Genesco -1.03% 1.75% 0.65%

Summary

Genesco beats SuperGroup on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperGroup

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. It operates 213 owned, and 410 franchised and licensed stores; and 18 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment involved in the retail and e-commerce operations; and wholesale distribution of men’s dress and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as women’s footwear and accessories. Its Genesco Brands Group segment markets footwear under the Levi’s, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men, women, and children, as well as designs and manufactures the STARTER brands footwear. The company operates through Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy brand names; and e-commerce websites, including journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.ca, nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

