Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Douglas Mellinger Sells 1,000 Shares

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Mellinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $16,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 170,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,716.45. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,886,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,206,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 6.40. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The company had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

