Insider Selling: OneMain (NYSE:OMF) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) COO Micah Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.15. 164,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price target on OneMain in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,970,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,849,000 after buying an additional 249,785 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,102,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,868,000 after buying an additional 82,202 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 7.2% during the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,870,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,595,000 after buying an additional 526,449 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OneMain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,723,000 after buying an additional 63,774 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

