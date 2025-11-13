Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total transaction of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,375. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,453.47. 28,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,679. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,471.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,330.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,244.83.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

