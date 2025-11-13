Kenneth Young Purchases 1,675 Shares of Babcock (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock (NYSE:BWGet Free Report) CEO Kenneth Young purchased 1,675 shares of Babcock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $11,993.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 272,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,011.72. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Babcock Price Performance

Shares of BW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,341. The company has a market capitalization of $755.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Babcock has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Babcock (NYSE:BWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BW. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Babcock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Babcock from $1.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Babcock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Babcock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,724,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock by 28.3% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 327,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72,265 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock by 13.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,985,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,797 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

