What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for B2Gold FY2026 Earnings?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:BTG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,929,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,160,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in B2Gold by 119.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,306,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,516,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 64,838,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,789,000 after buying an additional 12,419,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $24,949,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 181.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,158,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

