Cormark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bsr Reit Earnings

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36.
Bsr Reit Price Performance
