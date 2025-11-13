FY2026 EPS Estimates for InflaRx Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for InflaRx in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for InflaRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Get InflaRx alerts:

IFRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on InflaRx in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InflaRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

InflaRx Stock Down 7.2%

IFRX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in InflaRx by 158.3% during the second quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.