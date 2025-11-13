What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PAG FY2026 Earnings?

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.87. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.1%

Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.65. 30,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.67 and its 200-day moving average is $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.25). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,958,000 after purchasing an additional 456,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,425,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 118,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 84,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4,364.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after buying an additional 82,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,351.46. This trade represents a 51.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,211.10. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

