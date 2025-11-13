Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for EAT Earnings

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.64 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

NYSE EAT traded up $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $117.36. 679,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,202. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 117.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,822,000.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

