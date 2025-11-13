Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DKS Q3 Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2026 earnings at $14.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.85. The company had a trading volume of 174,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,067. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.79 and a 200-day moving average of $208.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

